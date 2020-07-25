'Resistance' the powerful choice against arrogant powers

In a statement released by its Media Relations office,” the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement has issued a statement condemning the US fighter jets' attempt to disrupt an Iranian airliner in Syrian airspace,” according to Almaloomah.

"The Resistance is still the most efficient and powerful choice that can be used to force arrogant countries to not violate the nations’ human rights and respect them," the statement said

On Thursday night, two US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut when the incident happened.

