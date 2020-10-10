Mazloumi resigns as Iran U19 coach to join Esteghlal

The Iranian club announced the appointment of Mazloumi as the new sporting director on Saturday.

He has stepped down from U19, wishing the team good luck in the 2020 edition of the AFC U19 Championship and appreciating the efforts of the federation.

“In this sensitive moment, Esteghlal needed help and I returned to my home. It was not possible to work in both teams and so I am saying goodbye to members of U19 team,” he said on Saturday.

Mazloumi has led Esteghlal as head coach for two stints.

Last week, Esteghlal appointed former player Mahmoud Fekri as head coach who has brought a host of former Esteghlal players as his assistants including Arash Borhani, Samad Marfavi, Hanif Omranzadeh, and Sirous Dinmohammadi.

Fekri hopes to end the Blues’ league title drought that has lasted for eight years.

