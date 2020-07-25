Hezbollah slams US harassment of Iran airliner as 'terrorism'

In a statement released by its Media Relations Office, Hezbollah “firmly denounced the hostile act by US warplanes,” according to al-Manar.

The US warplanes threatened and intimidated a civilian Iranian plane in the Syrian airspace, the statement said, describing the attack as “terrorist and dangerous that could have unknown repercussions on the entire region.”

US warplanes’ interception of an Iranian civilian plane carrying on board Lebanese passengers requires an international stance, Hezbollah said, stressing that the US is an occupation power in the Syrian territories and airspace.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan also denounced the US move, calling it “a blatant attack” and saying that it would be only normal to file a complaint with international courts.

MAH/PR