Iran urges ICAO to address US’ dangerous action

“The flight was being conducted according to international regulations in a pre-determined commercial route and the behavior of US aircraft was dangerous; we have reflected this issue to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and asked the body to address the dangerous actions of Americans in the region,” said Morteza Dehghan, deputy head of the Iranian organization.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which has led to several injuries among passengers.

The official went on to say that the Beirut-bound flight had obtained all the required licenses and was under the supervision of Syria’s related bodies when it receives a TCAS alert indicating that two aircraft are approaching the plane in a dangerous manner. The pilot abruptly reduces flight altitude to avoid a collision which leads to injuries in some of 163 passengers and crew on board.

The important issue is that the control center in Syria, which is responsible for controlling flights, had not been aware of the presence of these warplanes, and this issue is being investigated, he said.

Syria is responsible for studying the incident as it has happened in Syrian air, he said, adding that necessary collaborations are being carried out between Iran and Syria.

After arrival at Beirut, some of the passengers were treated at the airport while one was dispatched to the hospital, Dehghani said.

He went on to say that the plane flew back to Tehran with a new group of passengers and landed safely at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

