BANDAR ABBAS, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The first phase of pressurized irrigation network project became operational in Dasht-e Minab (Azadegan), Hormosgan province on Thu. in the presence of President Rouhani through video conference.

As one of the largest national projects in the country, giant step has been taken by the government dubbed "Hope and Prudence" in line with the optimal use of water resources and development of agriculture in provincial land areas.