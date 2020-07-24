Iran starts investigation into harassed Mahan airliner

“We are waiting for the transmission of some data from Syria, meanwhile experts of Iran Civil Aviation Organization are investigating the incident,” an informed source at the organization told Mehr News Agency on Friday.

“The decision on the incident will be made based on the pilot’s remarks, decoding the information of the plane’s black box, and radar information that will be delivered by Syria,” he added.

The source noted that Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran Civil Aviation Organization, has sent a letter to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the issue and the details of the letter will later be announced.

According to the source, the plane’s structure is safe and sound as it has been able to fly back from Beirut to Tehran, however, some of the internal equipment and parts such as chairs have broken.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which has led to several injuries among passengers.

