Iran, Georgia discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides referred to the historical ties and cultural commonalities of the two nations and underlined the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in different sectors, amid the challenges that the region and the world are currently dealing with.

Last week, the Iranian ambassador had also held a meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Ghavam Shahidi said the US interference in Iran-Georgia ties are unacceptable and against with the two country's interests.

He also underlined the significance of the mutual interests, noting that US unilateralism and interference in the two sides' affairs is unacceptable and will harm such issues.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and assisted the government and people of Georgia in various economic, political, and international fields and has supported its independence and territorial integrity," the Iranian envoy said.

He, elsewhere, referred to the problems that Iranian citizens are faced with in Georgia, regarding the extension of their residence, damage to their assets and the ban on imports and transportation of goods to Georgia, and called for immediate follow-up and resolution of these problems by Georgian authorities.

