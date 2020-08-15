Iran, Georgia stress expansion of bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Georgia.

Ghavam Shahidi stressed the need for security and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the negotiations held to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fight against drugs, he called for speeding up the process of finalizing the cooperation document.

Praising Georgia's successful efforts in combating the spread of the coronavirus, he expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries in various fields would further develop after the pandemic.

Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri, for his part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, calling Iran a powerful country with deep-rooted history and culture.

He stressed the development of bilateral relations between two countries.

Iran's ambassador also held separate meeting with Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the development of comprehensive relations between the two countries.

Garibashvili expressed his dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed on the cooperation process between the two countries after the coronavirus outbreak, saying that any restrictions in this regard is contrary to the interests of both sides.

ZZ/FNA13990525000246/13990525000268