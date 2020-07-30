Iran, Georgia discuss economic coop.

Referring to the cooperation capacities of the two countries, Iranian Ambassador stressed the need to try to revive the growing trend before the coronavirus pandemic, as well as deepen economic cooperation based on health protocols.

He expressed concern over the decrease in trade between the two countries due to coronavirus.

While supporting economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Natia Turnava, for her part, said that coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important factors in reducing trade relations between the two countries.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran, she described the move towards optimizing the structure of cooperation an undeniable necessity, saying returning to the successful and smooth conditions of the past is also the wish of the Georgian side.

ZZ/FNA13990509000358