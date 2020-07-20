Iran-China coop. can realize Iran's industrial growth

Hossein Modaress Khiabani made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) on Sunday.

He pointed to the current priorities of the country and key role of IDRO in this situation and added, “today, at the condition that Iran’s economy has been separated from oil revenues and has moved towards financing foreign exchange from non-oil exports, some management methods should be changed as compared to the past.”

Under such circumstances that the country is grappling with tough US sanctions, new management methods should be taken into serious consideration, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, caretaker of the Ministry of Industry pointed to the key and constructive role of IDRO in the Iranian economy and added, “completion of semi-finished projects and transferring them to the private sector is one of the strategies that has been provided available to IDRO in order to provide financial resources.”

He stressed the need to exit from foreign exchange dependencies on the government’s financial resources and currency independency in various industrial and mineral sectors.

