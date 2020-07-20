'Iran-China to have long term coop. in oil sector'

As Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters that Iran is ready to sign a similar cooperation road map with all countries.

Referring to the rumors going around the said Iran-China 25-year road map, Zanganeh said after being finalized, the road map must be ratified by the Iranian Parliament.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, some baseless claims were made by some specific foreign-based media against the document. Iranian officials have strongly rejected the rumors, asserting that the plan for strategic cooperation between Iran and China would be designed on equal footing, on the basis of common views, and with the purpose of supporting multilateralism.

Officials say that the roadmap is 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for the United States as it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

