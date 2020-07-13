  1. Politics
Iranian, Kuwaiti FMs hold talks on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with His Kuwaiti couterpart Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah via videoconference.

The two sides discussed on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between two countries, as well as latest regional and international developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister considered the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of the regional countries as a necessary and permanent need, stressing that cooperation between Iran and Kuwait can be developed in different dimensions.

Zarif had previously held videoconferences with the foreign ministers of Oman, China and Qatar on the latest developments.

