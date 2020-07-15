End of arms embargo an attempt to preserve intl. law

Speaking on Wednesday at the meeting of the cabinet, Hassan Rouhani said that the statements of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution addressed to the members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly were very important and said, "My impression from his statements was that, as always, the Supreme Leader considers solidarity, cooperation, unity and joining hands as the solution to the difficult conditions."

The President pointed out, "According to the constitution, there is a separation of powers and the three branches have some kind of independence in their activities within the framework of the constitution, but this separation of powers and independence does not mean conflict and the pursuit of independent goals."

“The three branches each have their responsibilities in the implementation of justice, legislation and administration, but these are not three separate goals, but we all have a single goal and that is to serve the people,” said Rouhani.

Rouhani emphasized, "According to martyr Modarres, the duty of the three branches is to serve the people, and therefore I believe that all three branches should compete in service people."

In another part of his speech, the President called the end of the arms embargo on Iran a move to protect international law, multilateralism and value international agreements, emphasizing, "Tehran has been closely monitoring developments in this area."

"The P4+1 countries should know that today it is not about Iran's relations with them or the countries in the region, and if they do not act carefully because of the influence of the United States, they will damage the international law, multilateralism and valuing international agreements, and it will be to everyone’s detriment,” continued the President.

Rouhani emphasized, "We hope that with the vigilance of countries, especially the P4+1 member states, regarding the end of the arms embargo on Iran, the United States will fail failed to advance its political and legal actions against Tehran, as it has so far."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will never surrender to the pressure of major world powers, especially the United States," Rouhani said, adding, "Despite the efforts of the United States, Iran has never been -and will never be- isolated, and its progress on the track of development will not stop."

“Americans should know that despite their persistence on working against the interests of the Iranian people, they will never achieve their goals,” he continued.

The President stated, "The country’s economic record in the year 1398 shows that despite the pressure of sanctions and the problems caused by coronavirus, inflation rate has decreased and our economic growth without our oil has been positive."

Referring to the fifth anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani also called the illegal withdrawal of the US government from the deal as the result of the sinister efforts of the Zionists, reactionary leaders and extremists in the United States.

He said, "The proof of Iran’s peace-seeking approach and the loss of credibility of anti-Iranian propaganda, which has been going for many years, the destruction of the enemy’s platform created for undermining Iran's national security, and the cancellation of Security Council resolutions, along with the end of the Iranian arms embargo, are achievements of the JCPOA that have survived to this day, despite US efforts."

Regarding the fight against coronavirus, the President said, "We still need people’s support and cooperation in the new round of the fight against coronavirus."

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to state, "With a collective effort, we can well overcome the second wave of coronavirus and reach a point of calm."

Rouhani added, "These tribunes are at our disposal to express the pains and problems of the people and to provide solutions to these problems."

Stating that “with the reopening of 21 out of the 31 borders with neighbouring countries, conditions are better than in previous months,” President Rouhani said, "The cost that the Iranian people are paying today under the economic pressure of the enemy is for maintaining their independence and national power."

“The experience of coronavirus has proved that sole governance is the solution to the country's problems and sole governance can help us overcome problems,” continued Rouhani.

ZZ/President.ir