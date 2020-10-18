  1. Sports
Iran finishes first stage of Asian Chess Cup at top spot

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian men’s team sits top of the table at the end of nine rounds of matches at the preliminary stage of 2020 Online Asian Nations Cup.

The Iranian team, comprising of Pouya Idani, Parham Maghsoodloo, M.Amin Tabatabaei, Ehsan Ghaem Maghami, and Aryan Gholami, gained victories against UAE (4-0), Japan (3½-½), Australia (2½-1½), Philippines (2½-1½), Singapore (3½-½), Kyrgyzstan (3-1), Indonesia (2½-1½), drew against Kazakhstan (2-2), and suffered a defeat in the last match of the preliminary stage against Mongolia (1½-2½).

Eight top teams, including Iran, Philippines, Mongolia, Australia, Indonesia, India, Kazakhstan, and Singapore have secured tickets to the knock-out stage which will kick off on Friday.

The event is organized by the UAE Chess Federation and FIDE.

