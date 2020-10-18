Iran finishes first stage of Asian Chess Cup at top spot

The Iranian team, comprising of Pouya Idani, Parham Maghsoodloo, M.Amin Tabatabaei, Ehsan Ghaem Maghami, and Aryan Gholami, gained victories against UAE (4-0), Japan (3½-½), Australia (2½-1½), Philippines (2½-1½), Singapore (3½-½), Kyrgyzstan (3-1), Indonesia (2½-1½), drew against Kazakhstan (2-2), and suffered a defeat in the last match of the preliminary stage against Mongolia (1½-2½).

Eight top teams, including Iran, Philippines, Mongolia, Australia, Indonesia, India, Kazakhstan, and Singapore have secured tickets to the knock-out stage which will kick off on Friday.

The event is organized by the UAE Chess Federation and FIDE.

