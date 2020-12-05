  1. Sports
Sara Khadem runner-up at intl. chess event

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh finished the Belt and Road World Chess Women Summit 2020 runner-up.

She managed to finish in the second place with 5.5 points while Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan claimed the title with 6.5 points.

The Iranian grandmaster recorded three wins, three draws, and one loss in the event that was held online on December 4-5.

10 chess players from different countries competed in 9 rounds in the event.

Some two years ago, Sara Khadem showed a dazzling performance by finishing runner-up in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Competition 2018, held in St. Petersburg, Russia, in Dec. 2018.

