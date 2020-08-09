Maghsoodloo clinches domestic title ahead of FIDE Olympiad

Starting on August 3, the internal event saw top chess players of the country competing online. Maghsoodloo announced the winner of the event after 13 rounds.

The competition, according to the Chess Federation, was held with the Olympiad format so as to make players ready for the upcoming FIDE Olympiad.

All of the players announced that are announced to be competing in the FIDE event, plus some other masters, participated in the preparation competition.

The Iranian federation announced the national team’s lineup for FIDE Online Olympiad on July 19. Parham Maghsoodloo, Ehsan Ghaem Maghami, Mohammad Amin Tabatabaie, Pouya Idani, and Arian Gholami in men’s category and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, Mobina Alinasab, Anahita Zahedifar, Anousha Mahdian, and Motahare Asadi in women’s category will represent Iran in the competition.

Given the successful holding of different chess competitions online since the outbreak hit the world, FIDE also decided to hold an online Olympiad from July 22 to August 30.

