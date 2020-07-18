Russia's stance on US' anti-Iranian actions clear

He made the remarks on Saturday noting that the Islamic republic has adopted rational and peaceful measures however the US government still continues its anti-Iranian actions.

He went on to say that Trump’s moves are irrational, hasty, and unprofessional and it has been acknowledged US officials.

Jalali further noted that US latest effort against JCPOA concerns putting pressure on the IAEA and pointed out that US administration is seeking to issue a resolution against the Islamic Republic but China and Russia voted against it.

“Fortunately, Russia and China have a clear position on this issue,” he said, adding that Russia's representative to the UN and the Security Council condemned US efforts to extend Iran’s arms embargo.

Referring to the latest developments in Iran-Russia relations, Jalali said that the two countries are developing bilateral ties in political, defensive, and security fields.

