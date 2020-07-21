Zarif to deliver Rouhani’s message to Putin

In a tweet on Monday, Kazem Jalali noted that Zarif is making his 30th visit to Russia as the Iranian Foreign Minister and his third visit to the country in the past six months.

Apart from delivering President Rouhani’s message, the Iranian minister will also discuss JCPOA, regional developments, and bilateral ties with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavorv, added the envoy.

“As a supporter of the JCPOA, Russia has recently opposed the [anti-Iranian] resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors. Iran and Russia are united against inhumane and unilateral sanctions of the US,” Jalali wrote.

Leaders of the two countries, he continued, are determined to cement bilateral ties to safeguard common interests and help to ensure regional security.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had revealed Zarif’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday. "Lavrov and Zarif will hold negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow," she told reporters on Monday, according to TASS.

The meeting comes as Zarif was in Iraq on Sunday, holding talks with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country including Iraqi president, prime minister, foreign minister, and parliament speaker among others.

Zarif’s last official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow was in mid-June 2020.

