Iran ready for dialogue with all regional countries: Mousavi

Referring to the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Iraq, Seyed Abbas Mousavi told IRNA, "Iran has always called for negotiations to establish peace, security, and stability in the region."

He stressed, "There is no alternative solution other than dialogue to peacefully resolve misunderstandings and disputes, and we believe that no other solution will be effective in this regard."

"Iran believes in negotiation with the regional countries without foreign interventions," Mousavi said, adding, "The only way to establish stability and security and even to develop the economy is regional cooperation and synergy."

"Iran attaches importance to a powerful region. If we have a strong region, we will have powerful countries and will be definitely able to cooperate with each other," he noted.

"Iran still believes in a dialogue and cooperation approach," he highlighted.

Regarding Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, he said, "We have declared our principled policy and it depends on the Saudi officials how to respond to our suggestion for maintaining cooperation and regional talks."

