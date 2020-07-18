Saudi sponsored TV channel showed utter obscenity: envoy

In a Saturday tweet, Baeidinjad wrote that the Saudi sponsored Iran International Channel showed its utter obscenity and indecency by live broadcasting the gathering of the MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) terrorist group, which has killed tens of thousands of innocent Iranians.

After they had an interview with a spokesman for the Al-Ahvazieh terrorist group, the live broadcast of this gathering was commissioned by the Saudi owners of the channel, he added, stressing that but money is not everything.

