Baeidinjad reacts to British MP anti-Iranian remarks

In a tweet on Wednesday, Baeidinjad reacted to a request from a British MP with regard to imposing sanctions on Iranian Officials and wrote, “The level of hatred that MP Tom Tugendhat has manifested towards Iran is beyond imagination. He never stops attacking Iran and has deep misconception regarding Iran’s regional policies, which possibly was generated from his earlier association in the army in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of British Parliament Tom Tugendhat reportedly called for sanctions against Iranian officials on Tuesday in a letter to a British government official.

In the letter, he criticized the fact that no IRGC official was on the new list of British sanctions against 49 individuals and organizations in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, and North Korea.

FA/FNA 13990508000995