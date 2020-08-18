Baeidinejad calls on UK to apologize Iranians

Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, Baeidinejad in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, “ The UK's role-along with US-in the coup d’etat overthrowing Iran’s elected government 67 years ago today, is indisputable."

"UK has never offered a formal apology to the people of Iran for its act of violent infringement against Iranian national sovereignty. Why? It’s high time,” he added.

On August 19, 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom orchestrated a coup using the Iranian military to overthrow the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

