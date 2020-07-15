Afghanistan sends 3rd transit consignment to India via Iran

Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei said on Wednesday, “the vessel carrying 70 ordinary and refrigerated TEUs, set sail from Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar on Sunday and is destined for the Indian ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva.”

The official noted that a total of 116 TEUs loaded with Afghanistan’s transit goods have been sent to India through the strategic Iranian port during the current calendar month (began June 21).

The shipment of Afghanistan’s commodities to India from Shahid Beheshti Port comes in line with the implementation of a trilateral deal between India, Afghanistan and Iran.

New Delhi, Tehran and Kabul signed a trilateral deal in 2016 to develop the port of Shahid Beheshti and use it as a hub for the transit of goods from India to landlocked Afghanistan.

MR/4974676