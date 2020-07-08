Iran NOC urges UWW to modify Komeil Ghasemi's medal

Considering the recent results obtained from the doping tests of 2012 London Olympic Games, in his letter to UWW President Nenad Lalovic, the President of National Olympic Committee of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri called for an acceleration in the process to make a new ranking for 125-kilogram weight category at the time Olympic games, where Iran' freestyle wrestler Ghasemi was placed third.

Back in mid-July 2019, Ghasemi was on the verge of winning a gold medal at the freestyle wrestling after Artur Taymazov was stripped of a second Olympic gold medal for doping in London 2012.

The International Olympic Committee said at the time that Taymazov, who already lost his 2008 gold medal for doping, was stripped of the 2012 gold in the 120kg category.

The IOC said he tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol when his sample from the 2012 games was retested using more modern lab technology.

Even if Taymazov's argument were true, the commission ruled, it would still be fair to disqualify him from the 2012 event. It also noted Taymazov couldn't explain why turinabol was in his system in the first place.

The silver medalist, Davit Modzmanashvili, was already disqualified back in January. That leaves the event with only its two bronze medalists — Iranian Komeil Ghasemi and Russian Bilyal Makhov — until the IOC decides whether it will reallocate the medals.

