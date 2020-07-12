4 Afghan police forces killed in Daykundi Province

A spokesman for Afghanistan's Daykundi governor announced on Sunday that 4 Afghan security forces have been killed and 2 others injured in a Taliban attack on a police station.

“12 Taliban militants were also killed in an operation carried out after the attack,” he added.

Taliban has not released any statement regarding the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

FA/ 4972478