  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2020, 11:21 PM

4 Afghan police forces killed in Daykundi Province

4 Afghan police forces killed in Daykundi Province

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Four Afghan security forces have been killed in a Taliban attack on a police station on Sunday.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's Daykundi governor announced on Sunday that 4 Afghan security forces have been killed and 2 others injured in a Taliban attack on a police station.

“12 Taliban militants were also killed in an operation carried out after the attack,” he added.

Taliban has not released any statement regarding the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

FA/ 4972478

News Code 160875

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News