Afghan spox stresses Kabul’s leading role in peace talks

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sunday, Najieh Anwari said the Kabul government plays a leading role in intra-Afghan peace talks, calling on the regional countries to adopt an honest stance regarding the issue.

She also noted that Kabul releases Taliban prisoners based on a pre-determined mechanism, adding that the Afghan government’s negotiating team is completely ready to sit for direct talks with Taliban group in a bid to solve the issues.

On July 7, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani called for the regional and neighboring countries’ support to help Afghanistan achieve its goals for peace.

“We all are faced with the threat of terrorism, regional crime networks and extremism,” Ghani said. “The logic thought is that we stay together and Afghanistan as a roundabout of regional cooperation can play a good role in regional stability and prosperity.”

He said that international consensus to end the war is there, adding that “the support of regional and neighboring countries for regional consensus will help Afghanistan to achieve its goals on peace."

On peace, Ghani said that “the peace process will face serious challenges if the Taliban continue the war.”

Ghani said that the Afghan government has made big steps with the prisoner release, calling on the Taliban to abandon violence and release the Afghan prisoners.

MNA/4971649