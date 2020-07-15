Parl. withdraws from impeaching Rouhani

Ten lawmakers, who established and backed the movement to impeach Rouhani since Iran's new parliament took office in late May, have resigned from the issue.

MP Javad Nikbin, the representative of Kashmar and one of the proponents of the impeachment, has announced that according to the call made by the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for supporting the administration in removing the country's problems, the Parliament will follow up ratification of economic plans and bills instead of impeaching the President.

In a July 12 address to parliament, Ayatollah Khamenei urged unity among Iran's officials and voiced his support for President Rouhani carrying out the remainder of his second term, which ends in 2021.

The Leader said unity among people and the authorities is the key to overcoming the plots of the enemies.

He added that all problems can be overcome, and the parliament should have an effective impact on the problem-solving process through prioritizing issues, avoiding marginalization, as well as working sincerely.

The four-year term of lawmakers' mission in the parliament could be regarded as an appropriate opportunity to prepare the groundwork for taking practical steps in the country and to have an influence on the problem-solving process, the Leader reiterated.

Ayatollah Khamenei said he is confident that the economic problems can be solved if national self-reliance is boosted, especially among the youth.

