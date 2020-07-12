  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2020, 12:07 PM

Leader meets with lawmakers via videoconferencing

Leader meets with lawmakers via videoconferencing

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with members of the Parliament through videoconferencing on Sunday noon.

The meeting was held through a videoconference according to the guidelines and protocols for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

MNA/Leader.ir

News Code 160849

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News