Police seize 160 kg of illicit drugs in SW Iran

The Police Chief of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Second Brigadier General Gholam Abbas Gholamzadeh said on Wednesday that following comprehensive intelligence operations, police forces confiscated 160 kilograms of opium in the province.

Eight offenders have also been arrested and handed to the Judiciary, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

FA/ 4974947