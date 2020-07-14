Boosting defense diplomacy a top priority: Gen. Hatami

Brigadier General Hatami attended a session of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tuesday to discuss with the lawmakers the latest defense developments and achievements.

The spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Abolfazl Amouei, quoted the defense minister as saying, "Bolstering the defense diplomacy and increasing amicable military ties with friendly countries are high on his ministry’s agenda.”

“Maintaining high deterrence power is among the main strategies of the Iranian armed forces,” General Hatami added.

The defense minister also elaborated on the latest achievements in the defense sector, including missiles, drones and naval carriers.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission members, at the end of the session, stressed the need for constant efforts for boosting deterrence power as one of the main pillars of the country’s progress.

MNA/4973787