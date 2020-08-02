Promoting missile capability, defense ministry’s top priority

Speaking in Parliament’s Industries and Mines Commission on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that improving missile capability of the country and manufacturing the most advanced and sophisticated achievements in the field of naval warfare have been among the priorities of the Ministry of Defense in recent years.

Hatami expounded on the status of defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and world and added, “today, we are proud that, despite cruel and unjust US sanctions in the field of strengthening defense power of the country, we have attained salient achievements and progresses in defense field.”

He pointed to the appreciation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution for breaking sanctions in the field of defense and military especially in manufacturing advanced training jet entitled “Kosar” and reiterated, “as it has been stated repeatedly, the Ministry of Defense could meet the real needs of the Armed Forces in all areas of ground, air, naval, electronic, missile, etc. through paying due attention to the domestic capabilities under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

Taking maximum advantage of technological capacities is one of the other salient characteristics of the defense industry of the country, he said, adding, “benefiting from technical know-how and knowledge of the domestic experts, helping generate employment opportunities, taking maximum advantage of elites and scientists for the development of defense industry as well as setting up an integrated scientific and technological network are of the salient measures taken by the Ministry of Defense.”

