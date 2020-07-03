Armed forces ready to respond to any US despicable move

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will monitor and respond to any despicable and malicious move of the United States strongly.

Amir Hatami made the remarks on Fri. concurrent with the commemoration ceremony of 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its defense achievements and progresses to the divine and revolutionary thinking of former defense ministers including martyr Major General Namjoo, Chamran and Fakouri and also many other martyrs of the defense industry who took giant strides in promoting defense strategy of the country.

Turning to the widespread and despicable movements of Americans in various political, economic and social arenas to create public discontent and defeat the resistance of the great nation of Iran, he said, “Americans will certainly be defeated by the great nation of Islamic Iran like previous years and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the wise leadership of the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, will respond to any malicious movement of the enemy authoritatively and strongly.”

