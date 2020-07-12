Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Director of KFZO reacts to rumors on Iran-China agreement

Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) Gholam-Hossein Mozaffari reacted to the rumors on handing over kish Island to china in the form of the Iran-China 25-year cooperation agreement.

Police seize over 1 ton of illicit drug in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province said that anti-narcotics police forces have seized over 1 ton of illicit drugs in Konarak County.

Tehran-Beijing coop. to strengthen Iran’s position in WA

Former Iranian Ambassador to China said that the 25-Year Cooperation Partnership Program between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China will strengthen Iran’s positions in West Asia.

Iran, India seeking to expand railroad coop.

In a meeting on Saturday, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Indian Ambassador to Tehran conferred on expanding railroad cooperation.

Envoy rejects rumors on Iran-china 25-year coop. document

Iranian ambassador to China expressed his objection on rumors over the Iran_china 25-year cooperation document, calling those false claims an insult to the collective consciousness of the great Iranian nation.

Iran will not surrender to US pressures: Oil Min.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh hailed the signing of an agreement with a domestic company for the development of an oilfield in Iran.

NIOC, local firm sign contract on Yaran oilfield development

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed a contract with Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Company (POGIDC) for the development of Yaran joint oilfield, near the Iraqi border.

Iran COVID-19 cases pass 255,000

The novel coronavirus has infected 2,397 people in Iran during the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 255,117.

Iran-Serbia bilateral ties on development track: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Serbia said that bilateral relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Serbia is on the track of development and growth.

'Economic activities to go on with health protocols in place'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called on the nation to continue business and economic activities complying with anti-coronavirus protocols, for such activities cannot be stopped in the long-run.

Gen. Soleimani's assassination clear example of state terror: Iran UN envoy

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations described the brutal assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism in the region, as a clear example of state terrorism.

ZZ/