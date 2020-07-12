Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: No country can shut down its economy for 6 months
Aftab:
MP urges govt. to halt implementation of Additional Protocol
Ebtekar:
Zanganeh: Turkmen gas' fine to be deducted from debt of National Iranian Gas Company
Etela'at:
Rouhani: It is not possible to shut down economic activities for long time
Iranian flu vaccine to be supplied in three months
Iran:
Rouhani: Normalizing outbreak of disease, coronaphobia two extremes that both are hazardous for society
Shargh:
Guardian Council spox: We support Iran-China agreement
Mardom Salari:
Iran UN envoy: Gen. Soleimani's assassination clear example of state terror
ZZ/
Your Comment