  1. Iran
Jul 12, 2020, 9:06 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, July 12.

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: No country can shut down its economy for 6 months

Aftab:

MP urges govt. to halt implementation of Additional Protocol

Ebtekar:

Zanganeh: Turkmen gas' fine to be deducted from debt of National Iranian Gas Company

Etela'at:

Rouhani: It is not possible to shut down economic activities for long time

Iranian flu vaccine to be supplied in three months

Iran:

Rouhani: Normalizing outbreak of disease, coronaphobia two extremes that both are hazardous for society

Shargh:

Guardian Council spox: We support Iran-China agreement

Mardom Salari:

Iran UN envoy: Gen. Soleimani's assassination clear example of state terror

