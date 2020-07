Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 9

Arman-e Melli:

Parl. reject MP Tajgardoon's credentials on Wed.

Mousavi: Some rumours about Iran-China Cooperation Deal so ridiculous that do not even merit a denial

COVID-19 deaths pass 12,000 in Iran

US officially withdraw from WHO

Vaezi: Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations

Namaki: US sanctions first culprit of Covid-19 damages in Iran

Gen. Bagheri: Iran to strengthen Syrian air defense systems

