TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Through a scheme titled as 'plan to release prisoners of unintentional crimes', 2,574 prisoners of unintentional crimes are to be freed within a month from the jails all across Iran.

The scheme was inaugurated on Tuesday at Great Tehran Penitentiary, in a ceremony attended by Head of Mostazafan Foundation Parviz Fattah and Head of Prisons and Security and Corrective Measures Organization Mehdi Hajizadeh.