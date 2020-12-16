Pakistan says it can play unique role in preserving JCPOA

In an interview with the Pakistani South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), Alvi spoke of Pakistan's readiness to help improve trust between Iran and the United States, as well as the United States and China.

"The Pakistani government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, can play a unique role in maintaining order as well as addressing misunderstandings between Tehran and Washington," he said.

Referring to the cold war between China and the United States, which is a major obstacle in relations between the two countries, he said: "Islamabad is able to play a role in improving this situation."

The Pak President added that Islamabad will seek the promotion of unity among the Islamic Ummah especially to confront Islamophobia.

On October 24, the Pakistan Foreign Minister said that his country will examine aspects of lifting the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi emphasized very close relations between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated that Islamabad is mulling over aspects of ending UN arms embargoes pertinent to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is Pakistan’s neighboring country and the two countries have historical and close relations, which dates back to many years ago, adding, “Thus, Islamabad takes all these features into consideration seriously.”

HJ/IRN84149881