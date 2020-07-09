Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in Kerman

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri said on Thursday that the big consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations by police forces of the province in Kerman.

He said that intelligence operations of the police had shown that a drug-smuggling gang was transferring illicit drugs to Kerman province from the eastern borders of Iran.

During the operation, the police forces seized 1,526 kg of opium and hashish, he added.

One smugger has been arrested in this regard, the police chief said.

The police forces of Kerman province have seized over 59 tons of narcotics in the province since the beginning of the current calendar year (March 19), showing a 100% rise in the volume of the drug discoveries compared with the same period of last year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/4969918