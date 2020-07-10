262 kg of illegal drugs confiscated in NE Iran

Second Brigadier General Mohammad Kazem Taqavi made the announcement on Friday, saying that the police forces of the province have identified and seized a passenger bus attempting to smuggle the drugs to the province at the checkpoint of Mashhad-Zahedan.

Two smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he added.

The police forces of Razavi Khorasan Province have seized over 8 tons of illicit drugs in the province since the beginning of the current calendar year (March 19), showing a 15% rise in the volume of the drug discoveries compared with the same period of last year, according to the police chief.

