Police busts 3.6 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of the province, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment through Mirjavah to the kurin district and then to the provinces of the country, was identified.

After several hours of clashes, the smugglers were unable to resist the officers and fled to impassable areas.

According to the police chief, the police forces busted 3.600 tons of illicit drugs from two Toyota vehicles.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

