1,048 kg of illicit drugs seized in Yazd

Police Commander of Yazd Province Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard made the announcement on Thursday, saying that 1,048 kilograms of various drugs were seized by the police forces in over the last 24 hours in the province.

1,028 kg of opium, 20 kg of hashish have been busted in the operation, he added.

In this regard, 9 smugglers were arrested and handed over to the judicial official, he said.

The police forces of Yazd province have seized over 16 tons of drugs in the province since the beginning of the current calendar year (March 19), according to the police chief.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

