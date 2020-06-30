Border guards confiscate 1.4 tons of drugs in southeastern Iran

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, broke the news on Tuesday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police forces identified the heavy consignment of illegal drugs in the border region.

During the operation, the guards seized 1,180 kg of opium, 56kg of heroin, 18kg of crack, and 14 kg Morphine, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4962190