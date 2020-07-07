Global update: US COVID-19 cases pass 3 million

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,744,397 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 540,764 and recoveries amounting to 6,740,095.

With 3,040,833 cases and 132,979 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,626,071 infections and 65,556 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (720,346), followed by Russia (687,862), Peru (305,703), Spain (298,869), Chile (298,557), the UK (285,768), Mexico (261,750), Iran (243,051), and Italy (241,819), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,236), Italy (34,869), Mexico (31,119), France (29,920), Spain (29,920), India (20,174), Iran (11,731), Peru (10,772) and Russia (10,296).

MR