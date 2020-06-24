Israeli annexation plan apparent violation of Palestinians' rights

Zionists plan to annex some parts of the occupied lands in the West Bank, the statement said.

"This is a cruel and inhumane plan which does not legalize the Zionist regimes' presence," it added underlining the incompensable results of the plan.

Condemning the named plan, the statement noted that the Zionist regime is doomed to failure.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

Foreign Minister of Palestinian National Authority, Riyad al-Maliki, has called for the formation of an international front against Israeli plan to annex part of the West Bank.

He called on the Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice to take action against the Israeli Regime.

He further said that the International community must impose economic sanctions on the Zionist regime.

Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers addressed the case on June 10 by holding an extraordinary meeting through video conference.

By reiterating the unwavering stance and commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending Palestinian cause, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand expounded Tehran’s view on the current threats of the Zionist regime, its main sponsor i.e. the United States, and effective solution to resolve the longstanding and age-old crisis in the Islamic world.

He strongly condemned the moves taken by the Zionist regime in announcing the relocation of its capital to Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as its plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian and US’s support for these measures and emphasized the definite inefficiency of the policy of negotiation and appeasement with the Zionist regime.

HJ/IRN83832033