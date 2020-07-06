3 Afghan police forces killed in Herat Province

Abdul Ahad Walizadeh, a police spokesman in Herat province in western Afghanistan, said in a statement on Sunday that three policemen have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Ahmadabad district, AVA Press reported.

He went on to say that three other police forces were injured in the attack.

“The explosive device went off when vehicles belonging to the Herat police force were patrolling the area,” he added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

