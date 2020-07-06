  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2020, 5:00 AM

3 Afghan police forces killed in Herat Province

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Three members of the Afghan local police were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Herat province on Sunday.

Abdul Ahad Walizadeh, a police spokesman in Herat province in western Afghanistan, said in a statement on Sunday that three policemen have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Ahmadabad district, AVA Press reported.

He went on to say that three other police forces were injured in the attack.

“The explosive device went off when vehicles belonging to the Herat police force were patrolling the area,” he added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

