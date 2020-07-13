At least 43 injured in explosion in Aghanistan's Samangan

The incident happened around 11:00 am and gunfire has been reported following the explosion, said Mohammad Sediq Azizi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Tolo News reported.

At least 43 people, including three children and a woman, were taken to the hospital after the explosion, said Abdul Khalil Musadiq, the provincial head of the public health department.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack and said that fighting is still ongoing between the security forces and attackers.

Photo from archive

