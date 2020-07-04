  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 4, 2020, 12:52 PM

Train-van collision in Pakistan claims 22 lives

Train-van collision in Pakistan claims 22 lives

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, a collision between a train and a van in Pakistan's eastern city of Sheikhupura on Friday night has claimed 22 lives.

Quratul Ain told media that the death toll rose after three of the injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital, adding that several children and women were among the deceased and the injured, Xinhua reported.

A passenger train named Shah Hussain Express, heading towards the eastern city of Lahore from the southern port city of Karachi, hit the van at a railway crossing without barrier located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala areas of Sheikhupura, a city in eastern Punjab province.

Police in the area said the accident was due to the negligence of the van driver who tried to cross the railway crossing in a hurry without noticing the approaching train.

Most of the passengers in the ill-fated passenger van were Sikh pilgrims who were returning after visiting a shrine in Nankana Sahib, a district in Punjab province, said District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin, adding that the deceased belong to three or four families from the country's northwest city of Peshawar.

Salahuddin said there were around 30 pilgrims in the passenger van, and no train passengers were injured in the unfortunate crash.

A committee comprising three senior officers of Pakistan Railways has been set up to investigate the incident.

MNA/XINHUA

News Code 160521

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News