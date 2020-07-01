Embassy of Pakistan offers condolence over tragic incident in Tehran

In a message on Wednesday, the Embassy of Pakistan offered condolences and sympathies on the tragic incident at Sina At’har Medical Center in Tajrish in Northern Tehran.

The message reads as follows:

We express our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the tragic incident at Sina At’har Medical Center in Tajrish in Northern Tehran on 30th June 2020.

We share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and those injured in the explosion.

May the Almighty comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We also pray for the early recovery of those who were injured.

An explosion in a medical clinic in the northern district of Iran's capital Tehran resulted in a huge fire on Tuesday. The loud explosion and subsequent "vast fire" took place in Sina Medical Clinic in a crowded street near Tajrish square.

