Dec 23, 2020, 10:53 AM

Train carrying crude oil derails, catches fire in Washington

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – A train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire on Tuesday in Washington state near the Canadian border, which led to the evacuation of a number of residents at the scene.

Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday evening for residents of the small town of Custer, about 100 miles north of Seattle, Associated Press reported.

The train derailed at 11:46 a.m. in Custer, State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said in a news conference. Seven cars derailed and five of them caught fire, according to the state's Department of Ecology. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

“Everyone’s in danger at a scene like this, but fortunately there were no injuries,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said at a news conference, adding that the fire was under control.

The incident took place north of Seattle, near the Canadian border. Apparently no one was killed in the incident.

Related News

Your Comment

