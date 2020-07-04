It’s time to fuel fight against US: Rezaei

Speaking in a meeting, Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei made some remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the brutal downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by the US navy.

Addressing the Iranian elite as well as the masses, Rezae said that “We want to initiate the decline of United State from our streets”.

“With respect to current international and domestic conditions, the fight against the United States is prone to flare-ups”, stressed Rezae adding that there is a good opportunity to remove American approaches and thoughts from our culture, economy and our administration just like we expelled American advisers from our country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei expressed hope that by relying on the Supreme Leader's guidelines, the country would overcome the penetration of American culture, liberal economics, and thoughts.

